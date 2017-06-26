One hundred monks donate blood for Jaffna Hospital patients

A blood donation event was organised at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital on Sunday, June 25, where one hundred Buddhist monks donated blood.

The donation was organised under the directive of the Pepiliyana Sunethradevi Pirivena’s Chief Incumbent Ven. Prof. Medagoda Abhaya Tissa Thero.

There is a scarcity of blood at the Jaffna Hospital’s Blood Bank, and this project was carried out by the Buddhist Monks as a solution to the scarcity.

Speaking of the initiative, Ven. Prof. Medagoda Abhaya Tissa Thero said: “The Maithri teachings of Lord Buddha is not limited to a certain group, caste or race of people.”

The Ven. thero said Buddha’s teachings are unversal and that it is based on that teaching these one hundred theros of the Maha Sangha decided to donate blood to patients of Jaffna Hospital.

“Various people are trying to divide the people under the guise of reconciliation. This is a country where everyone can live as brothers and sisters. This is our motherland. A unitary state,” said the Venerable Thero.