Oil pipeline leaks that coincide with appointment of new minister

A buoy located in the deep sea off the Colombo harbour ruptured on the night of Thursday June 1. The leak – which was on the floating main pipeline carrying crude oil from the buoy to the mainland, has now been repaired, as announced by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation

CEYPETCO says the rupture was caused by the flexing of the pipe in rough seas and not an explosion during the unloading of crude oil.

The Marine Environment Protection Authority has taken steps to remove the layers of oil that have leaked into the sea following the rupture.

The Crude Oil pipeline that ruptures with the appointment of a new Minister

=============FLASHBACK=============

May 22, 2014 – Unloading of crude oil temporarily halted following a malfunction in the pipeline system.

Minister – Anura Priyadharshana Yapa

July 23, 2016 – An explosion takes place in the Outer Buoy of the pipeline that carries crude oil from the Colombo harbor to the Sapugaskanda Oil refinery.

Minister – Chandima Weerakkody

June 1, 2017 – Once again, a rupture in the main pipeline. Unloading of crude oil, halted.

Minister – Arjuna Ranatunga

> Are these malfunctions that take place no sooner a new Minister is appointed in charge of Petroleum, a bid to purchase refined crude oil?

> Who profits from such actions?

The new Minister of Petroleum Resources Development – For your urgent attention!