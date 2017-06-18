Latest update June 18th, 2017 11:04 AM

Nugegoda romance ends in death

Jun 18, 2017

A young girl has been killed after being stabbed with a sharp object on the Old Kesbewa Road in Nugegoda.

Police said she had been murdered on Saturday night, adding that a suspect has been arrested.

Police said that initial investigations revealed that the killing was carried out following a dispute between two parties who are believed to have been romantically involved.


