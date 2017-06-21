If this is not stopped, we will join and take action: Asgiri Temple issues warning

Senior member of the Sangha Sabha of the Asgiriya Chapter of the Siam Sect Venerable Dr. Godagama Mangala Thero convened a media briefing in Kandy today.

He expressed the following views;

We have come to know that Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had announced at a discussion, which was preceded by the Prime Minister, that the Government intends to take over the Thabuluraja Maha Viharaya as it was named as the World Heritage. We have also come to know that to make the process easier, the Viaharaya will be put under the purview of the Cultural Fund. Right to issue tickets and and the right to manage the temple is vested with the Chief incumbent. Therefore, in response to the minister’s statement I hope to impose a payment on foreigners who enter the premises.

Venerable Dr. Godagama Mangala Thero further noted that the Former Director of Archaeology was replaced and the new appointee is continuing these actions.

”If this is not stopped, we will join with the Asgiri and Malwathu Temples and take action,” added Venerable Dr. Godagama Mangala Thero.