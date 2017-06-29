The Government Medical Officers’ Association issued a fresh warning on Thursday that they would launch another strike action if they do not receive a response to the five demands they presented to the government.

Government Medical Officers’ Association says it will not deviate from its original stance on SAITM.

Following an emergency meeting of its Central Working Committee, the GMOA presented five demands to the government.

1) Gazette the medical education standards as promised in the Court of Appeal by the Minister of Health, and legalise the technical report of the Medical Council.

2) Inform court that SAITM has not received the necessary certification of the Medical Council, through the Minister of Higher Education.

3) Halt enrollment of students to SAITM and ban the institute from issuing degrees

4) Appoint a committee so that the current students of SAITM can receive a solution which is acceptable to the Medical Council

5) Take steps to nationalise SAITM

Meanwhile, the Satyagraha campaign launched by the parents of university students calling for the SAITM to be abolished continued on Thursday as well.

The Fort Magistrate today issued an order to take steps to remove the platform of the protesters which has been set up opposite the Fort Railway Station.

The decision was taken after the Fort Police and the security forces attached to the Fort Railway Station made submissions in court stating that the platform was affecting the commuters.

Protests were organised by students of the Karapitiya and Kelaniya Universities against SAITM on Thursday as well.