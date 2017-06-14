Latest update June 14th, 2017 1:25 PM

Jun 14, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

North’s Chief Minister C.V. Vigneswaran asks two provincial ministers to resign

Northern Provinces’ Education Minister T. Kurukularasa and Minister of Agriculture P. Ayngaranesan have been asked to relinquish their ministries.

The Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Vigneswaran asked the two provincial ministers to relinquish their portfolios while addressing a special meeting at the NP council to discuss allegations made against four ministers.

The allegations were investigated by a three-member committee, who recommended the resignation of Kurukularasa and Ingaranesan.


