The North responds to ‘No-Confidence Motion’ against Chief Minister

The Northern Provincial Council is marred with a crisis following the presenting of a motion of no-confidence against Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran.

However, despite the presented motion, people of the Northern Province made a show of support for the Chief Minister.

Why the no-confidence motion?

In 2016, a letter carrying the signatures of sixteen ptovincial councillors asked the Chief Minister to take action against Provincial Ministers with allegations of fraud and corruption.

Responding to this letter, Wigneswaran appointed a three-member committee in November 2016 to investigate the said allegations.

The report compiled by the committee was then tabled at the Northern Provincial Council by the Chief Minister. He announced that the corruption and administrative allegations against two Provincial Ministers, P. Ayngaranesan (Minister of Agriculture) and T. Gurukularajah (Minister of Education) have been proven.

Chief Minister Wigneswaran then asked the two ministers to step-down from their positions.

Following the request, the CM noted that investigations against Provincial Ministers P. Sathiyalingam and B. Deniswaran were not carried out properly as those who made the allegations failed to appear during the investigations.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Sathiyalingam and Deniswaran should take leave – paving the way for a proper investigation.

As the Chief Minister made his stance clear before the chamber, several councilors left the premises.

Later that night, a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Wigneswaran was presented to the Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray -by the said councillors.

The group of councillors who met Governor Cooray was led by PC chairman CVK Sivagnanam. Notably, the group included councilors from the opposition.

The motion was presented by the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK). However, upon receiving word about the motion, the Tamil People’s Council launched a harthal campaign across the Northern Province.

While the hartal campaign was underway on Friday (June 16), the Tamil People’s Council members together with university students, marched from Nallur to the Chief Minister’s official residence.

Adding up to that, a motion in support of Chief Minister Wigneswaran was handed over to Governor Cooray by a group of councilors including M.K.Sivajilingam.

Furthermore, People of the North also demonstrated near the Mullaithivu District Secretariat on Saturday (June 17) in support of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan has sent a letter to CM Wigneswaran. The letter requests the CM to amend the action taken against the Provincial Ministers whose allegations were not proven.

‘Another investigation will take place’

“… If they are spared, a motion of no-confidence would be presented citing that I protected the wrong-doers. A motion of no-confidence is presented against me claiming that I have done wrong because those people are going to be punished.”, said C.V. Wigneswaran, Chief Minister of the Northern Province

CM Wigneswaran also said that those presenting the motion of no-confidence are of the stance to “drive him away”.

“You have responded to their views. We will fulfill our responsibilities. The investigations were stalled because the other two failed to appear. They will not be acquitted. They claim that they are innocent. We have received information about their actions.Another investigation will take place …” said Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran