‘No Confidence Motion’ against Chief Minister Wigneswaran to be withdrawn

Leader of the Tamil National Alliance, R. Sampanthan says that the No Confidence Motion which was brought against Chief Minister of the Northern Province, C. V. Wigneswaran will be withdrawn.

Addressing a letter to the Chief Minister, Sampanthan said, he has informed the Governor of the Northen Province of this decision.

The letter further reads that R. Sampanthan will communicate to the two relevant ministers that they should not in anyway impede an independent legal inquiry.

Sampanthan notes that he and Wigneswaran should meet early and further discuss all issues.


