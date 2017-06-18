Latest update June 18th, 2017 11:04 AM

New unit to monitor Colombo garbage disposal

Jun 18, 2017

Army Spokesperson, Brigadier Roshan Seneviratne, says that a separate unit will be established to monitor the disposal of garbage in Colombo.

The brigadier said, the new unit would function within the jurisdictions of the Colombo Municipal Council, and all local government bodies that fall under the Colombo district.

In addition, the Army Spokesperson said that the army would assist the police in apprehending individuals who dispose garbage in an ad hoc manner.

Minister of Health, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, speaking at a press briefing on Saturday said, the assistance of the tri-forces will be sought to combat the issue of garbage disposal in Colombo.


