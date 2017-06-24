Latest update June 24th, 2017 10:25 AM

New medication, special facilities to battle Dengue – Health Ministry reveals

The Health Ministry notes that attention has been focussed towards a new medicine that could help in the process of Dengue prevention.

According to the Secretary of the Ministry Janaka Sugathadasa, the Health Ministry is in discussion with the Government of Thailand for it importation.

He added that steps have been taken to add special facilities to the hospitals which report a large number of Dengue patients.


