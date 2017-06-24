New medication, special facilities to battle Dengue – Health Ministry reveals

Jun 24, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Health Ministry notes that attention has been focussed towards a new medicine that could help in the process of Dengue prevention.
According to the Secretary of the Ministry Janaka Sugathadasa, the Health Ministry is in discussion with the Government of Thailand for it importation.
He added that steps have been taken to add special facilities to the hospitals which report a large number of Dengue patients.
