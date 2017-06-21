New larvae for Dengue Eradication sparks debate

The statement made by the Minister of Health, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne on Tuesday, June 20 that a herbivorous mosquito would be brought into tackle the spread of Dengue in the country sparked a debate today.

UPFA Parliamentarian, Mahindananda Aluthgamage said, “according to what we know, herbivores eat plants and carnivores eat flesh. This is similar to a lion eating grass and a rabbit eating meat.”

Dr. Rajitha Senaratne explained that they have found a herbivorous mosquito. It doesn’t suck blood.

“MP Handunetti had asked whether they eat rice. That is all they know. This is the chairman of COPE. That is the manner in which they monitor the other things as well,” he added.

Professor on Parasitical Studies from Kotalawala Defence University, Wimaladharma Abeywickreme stated that the best way to control the dengue diseases that has no medicine as yet is to control the spread of its carrier mosquitoes. They have held experiments for years by injecting a bacteria called Volvavia in to the Aedes mosquito, this would make other mosquitoes in the environment infertile.

“One of our officials too are conducting studies in this regard in Vienna regarding the Volvovia bacteria being activated in the Aedes carrier mosquito. I think we will be able to create a batch that has this bacteria active by September or October,” said Professor Wimaladharma Abeywickreme.