New Chairman of Mines Bureau says he has no knowledge in the field; requests support

Former secretary to the Ministry of Mass Media Nimal Bopage took up office as the new chairman of Geological Survey and Mines bureau on Tuesday, June 13.

Speaking after taking office, Bopage admitted to not having any knowledge regarding the fields of Geological Survey and Mines and requested for everyone’s support to succeed.

“You may have gotten to know bits and pieces of who i am, but you will get to know fully when you work together with me”, he added.


