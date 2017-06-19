NBRO extends landslide warning issued to seven districts

The landslide warning issued to seven districts, by the National Building Research Organisation has been further extended.

NBRO’s Director of the Landslide Research and Risk Management Division, R.M.S. Bandara said that the landslide warning has been issued to the districts of Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Kegalle and Nuwara-Eliya, considering the rainfall experienced in the areas.

Meanwhile, Director of the Met Department, Athula Karunanayake said that a change in the prevailing weather conditions could be experienced after June 23.

The Disaster Management Centre says that 3,554 people of over 1,000 families who were affected by the recent disaster situation, continue to be sheltered at 77 relief camps.

The DMC added that over 20,000 houses have been completely destroyed by the disaster situation while, there are around 3,124 damaged houses.

According to the latest report issued by the DMC, over 415,000 people have been affected by the recent disaster situation, while 213 deaths have been reported and 76 still continue to be unaccounted for.