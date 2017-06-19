Nadarajah Raviraj case: Naval personnel freed of charges asked to appear in court

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday ordered the three navy sailors who were freed of all charges in connection to the murder of former Parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj, to appear before court once more.

The appeal submitted by the Attorney General’s Department, challenging the High Court ruling, was taken up before justices Kumudini Wickremesinghe and P. Padman Surasena.

The justices ordered the three navy sailors who were earlier freed of all charges to appear before court on September 4. The CID handed over to court, the current address of the respondents.

The appeal filed by the spouse of late Nadarajah Raviraj challenging the High Court verdict into her husbands death will also be taken up on September 4.