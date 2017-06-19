Latest update June 19th, 2017 9:04 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Nadarajah Raviraj case: Naval personnel freed of charges asked to appear in court

Jun 19, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Nadarajah Raviraj case: Naval personnel freed of charges asked to appear in court

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday ordered the three navy sailors who were freed of all charges in connection to the murder of former Parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj, to appear before court once more.

The appeal submitted by the Attorney General’s Department, challenging the High Court ruling, was taken up before justices Kumudini Wickremesinghe and P. Padman Surasena.

The justices ordered the three navy sailors who were earlier freed of all charges to appear before court on September 4. The CID handed over to court, the current address of the respondents.

The appeal filed by the spouse of  late Nadarajah Raviraj challenging the High Court verdict into her husbands death will also be taken up on September 4.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa leaves for Pakistan
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach