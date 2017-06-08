Myanmar military aircraft: Ten bodies and several items found

The debris of the Myanmar military aircraft was found in the Andaman Sea along with ten bodies, including that of a child.

A wheel, several life jackets and some luggage were also found along with the ten bodies.

The aircraft, a Y-8 transporter made in China, was carrying fourteen crew. Most of the passengers were military personnel and family members.

However, the reason for the crash remains unclear. There has so far been no report of a mayday call and the dispersed nature of the wreckage suggests it could have broken up in mid air.