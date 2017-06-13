Munich shooting: Policewoman shot in the head

A police officer has been shot in the head in Germany while answering a call about a row among passengers on a train.

Officers were called to the Unterföhring subway station following an incident aboard a train. When officers arrived, one mad had attempted to push one of the officers onto the tracks, says German Police.

During the struggle, the mad had managed to grab one of the officer’s service pistols and opened fire. While a female officer was shot in the head and was seriously injured, two bystanders suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also shot during the incident and was later arrested.



German Police say the suspect was linked to the original emergency call but said it is not clear how.

The motive for the attack is unknown, but police believe it was not politically or religiously motivated and is not-related to terror. Police say the attacker acted out of “personal” reasons.

The area has been cordoned off and the station has been closed following the incident.

Almost one year since Munich shooting

It’s almost one year ago, a shooting in Munich killed nine and injured 36.

David Sonboly – an 18-year-old teenager with dual Iranian-German nationality opened fire at the Olympia shopping center, later turned the gun on himself as police closed in.

The attack also comes a week after the London Bridge terror attack, where a trio of ISIS terrorists killed eight and injured dozens others.

Germany is on high alert following the recent terror attacks. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under pressure to crack down on extremism, following her open-door refugee policy.