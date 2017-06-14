Minister of Housing and Construction Sajith Premadasa, speaking in Sirikotha, made a startling revelation on the housing issue.

The minister stated that there are 2.5 million families in the country facing housing issues.

He further stated that the person from the previous government did know the number of huts that were in the country. But, he did not know how many half-constructed houses were there in the country.

“420 Uda Gammana villages are being constructed. Our aim is to reach 500 this year. We need to have almost 2000 such villages in the country. We are moving under the ‘ Semata Sevana ‘ concept. Our objective is to complete it by 2025,” stated the minister.