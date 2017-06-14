Minister of Finance and Media, Mangala Samaraweera has responded to a statement issued by Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa regarding the GSP+ concession.

The Minister said the Former President is conveniently hiding the fact that the country has to be declared an “upper middle income” country for three consecutive years by the World Bank, and an additional year, after the decision is taken to withdraw the benefit.

Only at that point will the country no longer be eligible for the GSP+.

Minister Mangala adds that the idea that GSP+ puts Sri Lanka “Under the supervision” of the EU is simply absurd.

The release reads “by committing to a number of universal human rights principles, we do nothing that was not already recommended by Sri Lankan people.

Minister Mangala Samaraweera says that the GSP+ system, for this government, is a partnership that helps our nation and our people regain their due place once again on the international stage.