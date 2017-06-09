Met Department forecasts a cloudy Friday with rain and winds

Jun 09, 2017 Mayooran Kantharvel Local 0
The Met Department predicts that cloudy skies can be expected over the Northern and North-Central provinces on Friday.
The department states that showers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Northwestern provinces.
Fairly strong winds at times of about 50kmph can be expected in the country, the department says, except over the Northern Province.
