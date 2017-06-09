Latest update June 9th, 2017 9:40 AM

Met Department forecasts a cloudy Friday with rain and winds

Jun 09, 2017 Local 0

Met Department forecasts a cloudy Friday with rain and winds

The Met Department predicts that cloudy skies can be expected over the Northern and North-Central provinces on Friday. 

The department states that  showers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Northwestern provinces.

Fairly strong winds at times of  about 50kmph can be expected in the country, the department says,  except over the Northern Province.


