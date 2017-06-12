Latest update June 12th, 2017 4:29 PM

Melania Trump and son Barron move into the White House

American President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, have moved into the White House, after spending the first five months of his Presidency in New York.

The first lady had stayed in Trump Tower after Donald Trump’s inauguration in January until their 11-year-old son Barron finished the school year.

Barron will be the first boy too live in the White House since 1963, when John F. Kennedy Jr. was 3 years old.

“Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home!” Melania tweeted after moving in on Sunday night.

 


