Police took measures today to disperse a group of student activists who stormed the Ministry of Health in protest against the Private Medical College.

Students of the Medical Faculty Students’ Action Committee and Inter University Students’ Federation marched from the Lipton Circus and forcibly entered the Ministry of Health.

The protesting students entered the main building of the ministry and demanded for a discussion.

Police had obtained an order from the Magistrate’s Court stating that the protest be held without any hindrance to the public.

Our correspondent said many who arrived at the Ministry of Health since it was public day were inconvenienced due to the protest.

As the students disregarded continuous requests to hold the protest in a peaceful manner, the police had to resort to other measures to disperse the crowd.

Director of the National Hospital said 80 students have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Four personnel of the Special Task Force also sustained injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital.

Police said the students entered the premises of the Health Ministry and behaved in an unruly manner, obstructing the duties of the ministry.