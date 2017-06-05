Latest update June 5th, 2017 5:14 PM

Jun 05, 2017

Mattakkuliya youth shot dead

A 24-year-old was shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle in Mattakkuliya on Monday morning.

Police said that the victim had been riding a three-wheeler in Jubilee Mawatha, in Mattakkuliya, when he was shot.

The individual, who was seriously injured following the shooting, was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say that the wife and child of the victim had been travelling in the three wheeler at the time of the shooting, and added that they were not injured.

However, police say that the motive for the shooting has not been ascertained as yet, and investigations are underway by a special team including officers of the Mattakkuliya Police.


