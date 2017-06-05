Latest update June 5th, 2017 9:31 AM

London attack: 12 arrested in Barking after van and knife attack

Twelve people have been arrested after the London terror attack which left seven people dead and 48 injured.

The arrests in Barking, east London, followed a raid at a flat belonging to one of the three attackers.

A van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at 21:58 BST on Saturday.

Three men then got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

The attackers were shot dead by eight officers who fired 50 bullets. A member of the public was accidentally shot.

Of the 12 people who were arrested, seven are women. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

Meanwhile, Canadian national Chrissy Archibald has been named by Canadian broadcaster CTV as the first victim of the attack.

A statement from her family said she “believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”.

It said she had worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

-BBC


