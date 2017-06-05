London attack: 12 arrested in Barking after van and knife attack

Jun 05, 2017 Mayooran Kantharvel Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0
Twelve people have been arrested after the London terror attack which left seven people dead and 48 injured.
The arrests in Barking, east London, followed a raid at a flat belonging to one of the three attackers.
A van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at 21:58 BST on Saturday.
Three men then got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.
The attackers were shot dead by eight officers who fired 50 bullets. A member of the public was accidentally shot.
Of the 12 people who were arrested, seven are women. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.
Meanwhile, Canadian national Chrissy Archibald has been named by Canadian broadcaster CTV as the first victim of the attack.
A statement from her family said she “believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”.
It said she had worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.
The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
-BBC
