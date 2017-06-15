London Apartment Fire: Twelve reported dead, numbers expected to rise

A fiery blaze swept through West London’s Grenfell Tower, a 24 storey apartment building on Wednesday.

Read More: London Apartment Fire: 27 story building devastated by inferno

In the latest updates, twelve people have reportedly died in the inferno and the death toll is expected to rise. Around 78 people have been injured, 34 of them remain in hospital while 18 are in critical condition.

It is still unclear how many people remain unaccounted for. Police say it is unlikely that more survivors will be found.

As for Sri Lankans, SL’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that no Sri Lankans have been harmed in the fire.

Instructions have also been given to the SL High Commission in London to be on alert regarding the matter

London Fire Brigade says that there are “pockets of fire” in parts of the building which are difficult to reach, but assured that almost all of the building had been searched.

The Brigade has also ruled out the risk of the building collapsing following checks.

Eyewitness accounts – “lights flashing in the top floors”

People were trapped in the tower block, according to witnesses who also said that some jumped out from windows to escape.

“Trapped residents came to their windows – some holding children.” a witness said.

Another eyewitness said that she watched one person falling out. “I watched another woman holding her baby out the window… hearing screams.”

Those trapped inside were reportedly unable to leave their apartments because of the smoke on the corridors.

More people claimed that they saw lights – thought to be mobile phones or torches – flashing on the top most floors of the tower.

Baby thrown out

A baby was caught by a man on the street after being dropped from a window as the fire spread through the tower.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a woman gesturing to the crowd below that she was about to drop her baby from “the 9th or 10th floor”.

“A man ran forward and managed to catch the baby” eyewitness said. “People were starting to appear at the windows from all sides, frantically banging and screaming for help.” another eyewitness said.

Another person said that the people were reassuring those trapped and at the windows. They have assured those in the building that help is on the way. “but obviously the look on their face was death.” he added.

Witnesses also recalled a resident attempting to use a “homemade parachute” to lower himself out of a window.

WARNING: DISTURBING FOOTAGE

Was it a disaster waiting to happen?

Fire safety concerns had reportedly been raised previously for several years by the residents of Grenfell Tower.

Grenfell Action Group has claimed that the block had a risk of fire before and during the refurbishment. Residents had also warned of the site’s restricted access for emergency vehicles.

The action group had also stated in 2016 that it believed “only a catastrophic event would bring an end to the dangerous living conditions at the tower block”.

“There are not and never have been any instructions posted in the Grenfell Tower notice board or on individual floor as to how residents should act in event of a fire,” claimed the Grenfell Action Group in a blog post in November, 2016.

Council leader Nick Paget-Brown said the buildings were regularly inspected, but a “thorough investigation” was needed.

The 24-storey tower is managed by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation on behalf of the Chelsea council. The council stated that the cause of the fire will be “fully investigated” but is currently focusing on supporting the rescue & relief operation.

The Tower received a £10m refurbishment in 2015-16 with the work being carried out by Rydon Construction as part of a £67m borough wide regeneration project.

Rydon Construction said it was “shocked” of the news and has said that the work “met all required building control, fire regulation and health and safety standards”.

The tower block was also given a ‘medium fire’ risk rating – defined as a normal fire risk – in 2016 by the London Fire Brigade and Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council following the refurbishment.

The British Government’s response

UK prime minister Theresa May has promised a “proper investigation” into the fire. May commended the bravery of emergency services and said the response of the local people had showed the “fantastic spirit” of London.

Meanwhile Labour MP Harriet Harman said she feared lessons had not been learned from 2011, where a similar fire at the Lakanal House tower block claimed six lives.

“Councils want to fit sprinklers in their tower blocks, but it comes down to money.” she had told the BBC, adding that “The government has been cutting the money to councils. If you cut money to councils, you can’t put in sprinklers.”

IMAGES OF THE INFERNO (Courtesy British media)