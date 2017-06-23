Jun 23, 2017 Bella Dalima Local 0
The Colombo Municipal Council has announced that legal action has been filed against 150 individuals for the alleged improper disposal of garbage in the city of Colombo.
Municipal Commissioner V.K. Anura said that raids will continue until the situation is under control.
The Army, the Environmental Police and the Colombo Municipal Council are conducting raids in the city of Colombo to nab those who dispose garbage in an improper manner.
