At least 123 killed in oil tanker fire in Pakistan

At least 123 people were killed when a lorry transporting oil burst into flames in the Pakistani city of Bahawalpur, local officials say.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning as a large number of people gathered to collect leaking petrol from the tanker, according to rescue services.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the tanker had been speeding when it overturned.

The death toll is expected to rise as dozens are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.