More landslide warnings issued but several Hatton residents refuse to evacuate

Several of areas battered by extreme weather are now returning to normalcy following the dropping flood water levels. However, there are still areas which have been affected that remain under threat of landslides.

Evacuations have already begun in the Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat with warnings coming in of the Thibbotawa mountain. Thirty families living close to the mountain have been evacuated.

Furthermore, twelve families have been evacuated in Samanalagama, Hatton with risks of landslides on the rise. However, reports say that some locals had refused to evacuate despite attempts made by Grama Seva officials and Police.

More early landslide warnings have been issued to the following districts:

Ratnapura

Kegalle

Galle

Kalutara

Matara

Hambantota

Nuwara Eliya

The National Building Research Organisation has urged those living on steep slopes to be watchful of pre-landslide signs (Eg; slanted trees or posts, development of cracks on the ground or buildings and sudden appearance of muddy water from the ground or from springs).

The NBRO urge residents of these districts to immediately evacuate the area if such pre-landslide signs are observed.

————————————–

Extreme Weather Aftermath

The death toll has risen to 212

78 people are still unaccounted for

Over 700,000 affected

————————————–

Landslides continue…

A landslide swallowed six homes, destroying them completely when a section of the Thibbatuwa Mountain in the Karadana area gave way. Vehicular movement was disrupted on the Horana Road as a result.

The landslide blocked the Karadana waterway, causing a stream of water to flow across the Karadana North High School, destroying its main office and library.

