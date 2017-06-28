Latest update June 28th, 2017 10:10 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

JUST IN: Protests erupt in Bandarawela against Uma Oya Project

Jun 28, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

JUST IN: Protests erupt in Bandarawela against Uma Oya Project

The people of Bandarawela have closed down shops and places of business in protest. Residents began their protest on the  morning of Wednesday,June 28, against the Uma Oya Project for damage caused to houses and property.

News 1st’s correspondent in Bandarawela stated that vehicular movement have been affected because of the protest, causing traffic congestion in the area.

According to the protesters, their woes include a water cirsis, as project has dried up water wells in the vicinity.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach