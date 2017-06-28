JUST IN: Protests erupt in Bandarawela against Uma Oya Project

The people of Bandarawela have closed down shops and places of business in protest. Residents began their protest on the morning of Wednesday,June 28, against the Uma Oya Project for damage caused to houses and property.

News 1st’s correspondent in Bandarawela stated that vehicular movement have been affected because of the protest, causing traffic congestion in the area.

According to the protesters, their woes include a water cirsis, as project has dried up water wells in the vicinity.