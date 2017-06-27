JUST IN: Lasith Maliga appear before SLC disciplinary committee

The Sri Lankan Paceman Lasith Malinga appeared before the SLC disciplinary Committee today (June 27).

Sri Lanka Cricket is holding disciplinary inquiries against the paceman for allegedly speaking against the Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekara.

A decision will be reached on Malinga following the SLC Executive Committee meeting tonight.

Lasith Malinga is included in the squad for the Zimbabwe tour, but will be replaced by Suranga Lakmal if found guilty.

Following are the players not inlcuded in the squad for the upcoming tour:

Dhananjaya Silva

Suranga Lakmal

Thisara perera

Seekuge Prasanna

Kusal Janith perera

Chamara Kapugedara.

Angelo Matthews will lead the team against Zimbabwe while Nick Pothas will take up the temporary rank as team coach.