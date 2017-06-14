Jones on Ronan Air

An agreement was inked between A.F Jones Exporters Ceylon Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited and Ronan Air, a fully owned Hungarian airline this afternoon at the Head office of the Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited.

The signatories of the agreement were Joint Managing Director of the Capital Maharaja Group Mr. Sashi Rajamahendran and Chairman of the R- Group of Companies and Ceylon Carriers, Mr. Rohan Nanayakkara, who is also the Honorary counsel of Hungary in Sri Lanka

“Ronan air is happy to have on board Sri Lanka’s premium tea “Jones”. Ronan air which is a premium airline, will now be serving 100 pure Ceylon tea to its clientele, starting next month,” said Mr. Rohan Nayanayakkara, Chairman of R-Group of Companies.

He further said with plans afoot for having flights to Colombo in the near future signing up with Jones will make Ceylon tea at the finger tips of Europeans.

AF Jones Exporters Ceylon Private Limited [www.jonestea.com] was established in the year 1912 and was acquired by the Capital Maharaja Organisation Private Limited, [www.capitalmaharaja.com], in the early 1960’s. Jones is one of the oldest tea companies in Sri Lanka with 106 years under its belt.

Jones provides single origin pure Ceylon tea to many countries including Chile, Kuwait, Poland, Palestine, Kosovo, Philippines, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

R-group is one of the biggest international businesses, including, Ceylon Carriers (pvt.) Ltd., Ronan International Airlines, RonanAir Holidays, Ronan International Center, Ronan Residency and Lanka Cargo, LankAir (Pvt) Ltd, Ceyhaus Trading and Ronan Foundation as well.

R-group’s success is beyond every standard as we are well known as a reliable service provider par excellence customer satisfaction being the priority.

Mr. Rohan Nanayakkara the Chairman of the R- Group serves as the Honorary Consul General of Hungary over two decades.