John Avildsen, Oscar-winning director of ‘Rocky,’ ‘Karate Kid,’ dies aged 81

Jun 17, 2017
John G. Avildsen, the Oscar-winning director of Rocky and The Karate Kid, has died at the age of 81.
Avildsen had been suffering pancreatic cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, his son, Anthony said.
Avildsen won the Academy Award for best director for “Rocky” while the film was named best picture and other successes included the “The Karate Kid” series in the 1980s. He directed seven actors to Oscar nominations.
