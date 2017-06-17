Latest update June 17th, 2017 1:28 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

John Avildsen, Oscar-winning director of ‘Rocky,’ ‘Karate Kid,’ dies aged 81

Jun 17, 2017 Entertainment, Local, News Ticker 0

John Avildsen, Oscar-winning director of ‘Rocky,’ ‘Karate Kid,’ dies aged 81

John G. Avildsen, the Oscar-winning director of Rocky and The Karate Kid, has died at the age of 81.

Avildsen had been suffering pancreatic cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, his son, Anthony said.

Avildsen won the Academy Award for best director for “Rocky” while the film was named best picture and other successes included the “The Karate Kid” series in the 1980s. He directed seven actors to Oscar nominations.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach