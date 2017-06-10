Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:27 PM

Investigations launched over Kankesanthurai’s ‘floating Heroin’

Police have launched investigations following the discovery of a stock of drugs, suspected to be Heroin, found floating along the seas of Kankesanthurai.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Priyantha Jayakody said the Police Narcotics Bureau was conducting the investigations.

Navy Media Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Chaminda Walakuluge said the stock of drugs have been handed over to Kankesanthurei Police.

The 5.5kg stock of drugs, suspected to be Heroin, was discovered on Friday morning.


