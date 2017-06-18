Inter School Rugby League: St. Joseph’s College Colombo meet Dharmaraja College Kandy in 1st encounter

St. Joseph’s College, Colombo beat Dharmaraja College Kandy in the 1st semi-finals of the Inter School Rugby League.The encounter was held at the Sugathadasa Sports Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Josephians led from the start, and were on 16 points to 5 at the end of the 1st half.

In the second half, the St. Joseph’s College team were able to add 18 more points to their tally, while the Dharmaraja team were able to add only 7.

As a result, St. Joseph’s College Colombo emerged victorious with a score of 34 points to 12 at the close of play, and will now proceed to the finals.

The second semi-final will see St. Peter’s College Colombo, clash with Isipathana College Colombo, in a match that will get underway this evening in Colombo.