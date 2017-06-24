Illegal constructions around canals draw attention of authorities

Jun 24, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker 0
According to the Land Reclamation and Development Corporation, over a 1,000 illegal constructions are taking place around canals in Colombo.
The Chairman of the Corporation, Asela Iddawela said steps have been taken to remove fifty of such illegal constructions.
He further added that legal action has been filed against fifteen individuals over illegally constructing around canals in Colombo.
