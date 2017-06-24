Hundreds of homes in London evacuated over cladding safety fears

More than 800 homes in tower blocks on a council estate in Camden, north London, have been evacuated due to fire safety concerns.

Camden Council says people in five towers on the Chalcots estate are being moved for “urgent fire safety works”.

Those affected are being placed in temporary accommodation, including in hotels.

“At the moment, all we care about is getting people to safety. The cost we can deal with later,” said the leader of Camden Council. The work to make the blocks safe is expected to take three to four weeks.

The order caused a chaotic scramble of confused residents clutching suitcases and children in the middle of the night — many with no idea where they would stay — from the five buildings in northwest London. All have exterior cladding and insulation similar to that used on Grenfell Tower, a London high rise where at least 79 people are known to have died in a fire last week.