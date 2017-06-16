Hartal staged in the North in support of Chief Minister Vigneswaran

A hartal was staged in the Jaffna and Mullaitivu areas today, in support of Chief Minister C. V. Vigneswaran against whom twenty-one members of the Northern Provincial Council handed in a letter of no confidence.

Transport services in the Jaffna and Mullaitivu areas came to a standstill due to the hartal, while shops in the area also remained closed.

News1st correspondents also reported that several schools did not function due to poor attendance.

When inquired, Northern Province Director of Education S. Udaya Kumar stated that attendance was poor in most schools.

Officials at the Jaffna University also confirmed that educational activities came to a standstill due to the absence of students and professors.Three protests were staged in Jaffna, Kilinochchi and Vavuniya in support of Chief Minister C. V. Vigneswaran who took stern action to crack down against corruption.

Meanwhile, M. K. Sivajilingam and two others handed in a letter to the Governor of the Northern Province expressing support for the Chief Minister. The letter was signed by fifteen members of the Northern Provincial Council, including the Chief Minister.