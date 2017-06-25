Govt’s stance over recent events regarding SAITM, GMOA and university students

Jun 25, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Government Medical Officers Association halted their strike on Saturday, June 24, following a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena.
Speaking on the matter, Minister of Housing and Construction Sajith Premadasa said the association met the President and called off the strike because, had they continued for a couple of more days, “the general public would have taken matters into their own hands and taken action against these doctors.”
Meanwhile, the government has issued a media release on its stance on the recent events.
The government says it hopes to engage in discussions with parties concerns in a bit to resolve any other issues that may arise.
University students are urged by the government to return to their education activities and plan out their personal future – considering the enormous amounts of public funds being fed into the free education system.
The government says that it hopes the students who come through the free education system will work toward the common goals of free health service and the national aspirations of the government.
The release was issued to clarify the government’s stance over the matter, after considering the views of the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Health, teachers, students of both sides and doctors’ associations.
Meanwhile specialist doctor Anuruddha Padeniya was re-elected as the GMOA chairman for 2017-2018 following an un-opposed run.
The re-election took place during the GMOA Annual General Meeting on June 24.
