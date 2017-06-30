Radar Weather Network to be set up with Japan Grant Assistance

The Government of Japan is to provide a Grant Assistance to Sri Lanka for the establishment of a Radar Weather Network in the country.

The Grant Assistance is being provided under the Grant Aid Programme, and is valued at Rs. 3.422 billion.

The signing of Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement pertaining to the above grant took place at the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media.

Japanese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Kenichi Suganuma, signed the Exchange of Notes on behalf of the Government of Japan while Dr. R. H. S. Samaratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media signed on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka.

The main objective of this project is the effective mitigation of the devastation generated by disasters caused by hazardous meteorological phenomena through the improvement of the weather information and forecast released by the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, the project will see the construction of Radar Tower Buildings in Puttalam and Potuvil, and will also see the establishment of:

A Doppler Weather Radar Network including C- band Pulse Compression Solid State Dual Polarization Doppler Meteorological Radar Systems

A Meteorological Radar Central Processing System

A Meteorological Radar Data Display System

A Meteorological Data Communication System

The Puttalam and Pottuvil Radar Observation Stations, the National Meteorological Station and the DOM Aviation Meteorological Offices in both Katunayake and Mattala International Airports will enhance capacities under this project.

Moreover, technical training will be provided by Japan for staff of these institutes.