President Maithripala Sirisena says that expertise from foreign intellectuals will be sought to resolve the issues plaguing the Uma Oya Project.

The president made this statement during an event in Nuwara Eliya.

The 125th anniversary celebrations of Highland College, Nuwara Eliya took place under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Students who performed exceptionally well were presented with awards, while a first day cover was also issued during the event.

Speaking at the event, the president stated that the previous government commenced this project disregarding the impact assessments and the expertise of engineers.

“It was a political decision. The previous government took a massive loan from the Iranian government for this project. When I became the president in 2015 I looked into whether I could stop this project. However by that time 2/3rds of the project has been completed. So, we had to let this project continue,” said the president.

The president noted that he has summoned some foreign experts to look into this issue and that German experts were also dispatched to inspect the project three days ago.