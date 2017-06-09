Google Loon Project: Doubts and unanswered questions continue to hover in the air

Jun 09, 2017 Keshala Dias Business, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
News1st revealed details of various malpractices and corrupt activities in the country to ensure that the peoples right to know is fulfilled
The attempt made to steal the spectrum of the country which is considered a national resource through the Google Loon project was one such malpractice.
Here is a reminder as to what happened with the Google Loon Saga in the country…
Where is the Google Loon project that was brought into the country after spending the countries wealth?
What happened to the investigations that were launched into how attempts were made to steal the wealth of the country through RAMA Corp.?
How is Canagey still holding the position of CEO when the President has advised otherwise?
