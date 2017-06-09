Google Loon Project: Doubts and unanswered questions continue to hover in the air

News1st revealed details of various malpractices and corrupt activities in the country to ensure that the peoples right to know is fulfilled

The attempt made to steal the spectrum of the country which is considered a national resource through the Google Loon project was one such malpractice.

Here is a reminder as to what happened with the Google Loon Saga in the country…

28.07.2015 – A representative of Google signs a MoU with Sri Lanka for the Google Loon project to provide low cost internet to the whole country.

February 2016 – A balloon sent up, headed by the Chief Executive Officer of ICTA Muhunthan Canagey.

17.02.2016 – The balloon crashes in Gampola.

08.04.2016 – RAMA Corp. to launch Google Loon.

Revelations come to light that the main objective of RAMA Corp. that was set up with a few people was to obtain the license to the spectrum in the country.

The frequency range on the spectrum, which is considered a national resource is requested to launch the Google Loon project.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission rejects the request based on International regulations.

28.02.2017 – Muhunthan Canagey who was heading the failed Google Loon project appointed as the CEO of ICTA, going against the President’s directive to appoint him only as a Director of the said agency.

Later, a service extension was granted to Canagey, in addition to going against the directive of the President.

The application made under the Right to Information Act, to obtain the salary particulars of Canagey was rejected by the ministry.

The cabinet grants approval to the ICTA to carry out mega projects in a backdrop where the ICTA has a long record of failures.

Where is the Google Loon project that was brought into the country after spending the countries wealth?

What happened to the investigations that were launched into how attempts were made to steal the wealth of the country through RAMA Corp.?

How is Canagey still holding the position of CEO when the President has advised otherwise?

For you attention.