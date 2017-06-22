Why did GMOA decide to strike again while SL is in a “health crisis”?

Sri Lanka has faced a crisis in the form of Dengue, flooding hospitals with patients. Some hospitals have reached full capacity.

And the GMOA has decided to strike again.

Patients have been turned away due to the absence of doctors at hospitals countrywide.

The Government Medical Officers Association began their strike at 8 a.m.on Thursday, June 22.

Why did they strike? Bcause the Police Special Task Force dispersed medical students who forcibly entered the Health Ministry premises and damaged public property.

Our video footage showed damaged windows, state and private vehicles, shattered glasses, damaged office equipment and more in the aftermath at the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the GMOA’s central working committee has already convened to decide on future course of the current strike.

Today’s GMOA strike result:

The following is footage from Wednesday’s medical student protest:

Ministry’s damage assessed, investigations launched

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has begun to assess the damage caused by the protesting university students – who broke down the Ministry’s gates to forcibly storm into the premises.

The Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Sugathadasa say that the students stormed into the building and wrecked havoc while he had granted the opportunity to the students to hold discussions with him.

He says that the students rejected to offer before storming into the premises.

The Secretary also says that a complaint has been filed with the Police over the matter and that investigations have already begun.

Initial investigations by police have revealed that the students were organized when they trespassed on the premises and damaged property, he added.