GMOA to continue strike action

The Government Medical Officers Association announced that their strike action will continue indefinitely.

Editor of the GMOA, Dr. Nalinda Herath stated that for months they have been saying that the country is moving back to the 80s.

“The last resort for the student is to take up arms. Student activists have become more violent than before. We issued a warning to the government. But they did not listen,” said Dr. Nalinda Herath.

 


