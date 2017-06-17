Latest update June 17th, 2017 2:39 PM

Giriulla suspects arrested over alleged extortion

Jun 17, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Two suspects attempting to extort money from a businessman were arrested in Giriulla.

According to police, the suspects had demanded a sum of Rs. 500,000 from the owner of a jewellery store after threatening him over the phone.

One suspect was arrested when he arrived to collect Rs. 50,000 of the cash from the shop owner.

Another individual was arrested after the first suspect was questioned.

The suspects are residents of Gurugodalla, aged 34 and 47. They are due to be produced before courts.


