Gazette notification on recent ministerial shuffle published

The recent cabinet reshuffle also saw a shuffle in several institutes from their parent ministries. The changes have been officially nnounced now.
The extraordinary gazette related to the shuffled ministers and their subjected institutions has been published.
The gazette has cleared the subjects which comes under the following Ministries / Ministers
Foreign Affairs – Development Lotteries Board & the National Lotteries Board (before – Ministry of Finance), Diplomatic Missions Abroad, Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute for International Relations & Strategic Studies, and National Oceanic Affairs Committee Secretariat.
The new Minister of Finance and Mass Media, Mangala Samaraweera has been allocated 33 institutions. But they do not include the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and State Banks.
Although the monitoring and evaluation in regard to the subjects of public finance, Taxation, Macro Financial Management in accordance to national policy framework, come under the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media, the formulation of national development programmes and projects come under the Minister of National Policies & Economic Affairs – the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister also overlooks the subjects of monitoring revenue collection and expenditure, and formulation of national policies to fulfill sustainable development targets.
