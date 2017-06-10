Gazette notification on recent ministerial shuffle published

The recent cabinet reshuffle also saw a shuffle in several institutes from their parent ministries. The changes have been officially nnounced now.

The extraordinary gazette related to the shuffled ministers and their subjected institutions has been published.

The gazette has cleared the subjects which comes under the following Ministries / Ministers

Foreign Affairs – Development Lotteries Board & the National Lotteries Board (before – Ministry of Finance), Diplomatic Missions Abroad, Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute for International Relations & Strategic Studies, and National Oceanic Affairs Committee Secretariat.

Lands and Parliamentary Reforms – The Kantale Sugar Company

Finance and Mass Media – Department of Inland Revenue, Sri Lanka Customs, the Department of Excise, the General Treasury, Department of Fiscal Policy and the Department of National Budget.

Development Assignment – Employees’ Trust Fund, The Miloda Academy of Financial Studies (before – Ministry of Finance)

Public Administration and Management – The Department of Government Printing, National Film Corporation and the State Printing Corporation (before – Ministry of Mass Media)

Social Empowerment & Welfare – The protection and development of Kandyan Heritage

Labour and Trade Union Relations – The Planning, Implementation, Supervision and Coordination of Special projects in the Sabaragamuwa Province.

The new Minister of Finance and Mass Media, Mangala Samaraweera has been allocated 33 institutions. But they do not include the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and State Banks.

Although the monitoring and evaluation in regard to the subjects of public finance, Taxation, Macro Financial Management in accordance to national policy framework, come under the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media, the formulation of national development programmes and projects come under the Minister of National Policies & Economic Affairs – the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also overlooks the subjects of monitoring revenue collection and expenditure, and formulation of national policies to fulfill sustainable development targets.

Who said what. Comments on the shuffle.