Jun 30, 2017 Local 0

Gampaha district Health and Environmental Summit held under auspices of the President

The Gampaha district Health and Environmental Summit was held today, under the auspices of President Sirisena.

A countrywide programme, the Gampaha district Health and Environmental Summit was  held at the grounds of the Gampaha Sri Bodhi College.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga and Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne were also present at the occasion.

The President speaking at the event, stated that steps are being taken to curb Dengue.


