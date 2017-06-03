Gammadda V squad on its way to flood-affected areas for clean up operations

Jun 03, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Gammadda V squad will begin assisting clean up operations in areas affected by floods, today.
The Gammadda V squad will commence operations from Mulatiyana, Matara.
Meanwhile, a Sirasa – Shakthi – TV1 Suwa Yathra programme will also be conducted in Mulatiyana, Matara.This programme will focus on providing medical assistance to those affected by the floods.
May 29, 2017 0
Jun 03, 2017 0
Jun 03, 2017 0
Jun 03, 2017 0
Jun 03, 2017 0
Jun 03, 2017 0
Jun 03, 2017 0