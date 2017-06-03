Latest update June 3rd, 2017 9:28 AM

Gammadda V squad on its way to flood-affected areas for clean up operations

Gammadda V squad on its way to flood-affected areas for clean up operations

The Gammadda V squad will begin assisting clean up operations in areas affected by floods, today.

The Gammadda V squad will commence operations from Mulatiyana, Matara.

Meanwhile, a Sirasa – Shakthi – TV1 Suwa Yathra programme will also be conducted in Mulatiyana, Matara.This programme will focus on providing medical assistance to those affected by the floods.


