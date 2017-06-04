Gammadda V Squad: Standing together to help flood-victims back on their feet

Sri Lanka is still in the recovery process following the torrential rain that hit the country’s south-western side. Many. and more people continue to remain affected from the flooding and landslides which followed the heavy downpour.

Continuing our tradition and culture of always being with the people, especially in time of need, News 1st on Satuday launched three simultaneous community development initiatives. And as always, we did so together – with the people of the Sri Lanka.

The Gammadda V Squad began its mission to assist the clean up and renovation operations in flood hit areas of Matara. Volunteers from around the country joined our squad at the News 1st HQ in Colombo 2, as we travelled to the affected areas.

The Squad split up into five different teams upon arrival in Matara as they set out to assist the people of Mulatiyana, Makandura, Siniwella, Deepavita, Mattegoda and Deiyandara.

The teams assisted the people by cleaning houses, cleaning drinking water wells and also by rearing plumbing systems and electrical systems.

Following the clean-up process, dry rations were distributed among affected persons with the support of Civil Defense Forces.

Suwa Yathra

Meanwhile our Suwa Yathra campaign began their activities in Mulatiyana, Matara on Friday, June 3.

The campaign’s aim is to provide medical support for those affected.

Doctors, Nurses and medical officers voluntarily joined hands with the campaign to provide medical services to those affected by the floods and landslides.

Sahana Yathra

Another phase of the Sahana Yathra campaign was held in Ratnapura. The teams which arrived in Ratnapura distributed aid among those affected and handed over more supplies to the Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat.

The aid distributed today was collected by the Civil Defense Force’s Seva Vanitha unit.