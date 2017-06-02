Gammadda V Squad to help renovate and clean houses affected by Matara floods

A week ago, torrential rain poured down on South Western Sri Lanka along with gale winds, wreaking havoc all around.

Flood waters took over the streets covering cities and villages, landslides ran through houses, destroyed villages altogether. Over 200 people have lost their lives and the numbers keep rising. Around 90 are still reported missing and over half a million people affected.

Just like every other time, when disaster struck Sri Lanka, We at News 1st launched the Sirasa-Shakthi Sahana Yathra campaign.

After collecting goods at our MTV/MBC head office in Colombo, Stein Studios in Ratmalana, Depanama Studio Complex for little over 24 hours, four convoys carrying the collected aid were deployed to Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara and Galle.

Now, we take another step forward, going even beyond from distributing aid to those who need it.

Gammadda V Squad

News 1st has launched the ‘Gammadda V Squad’ to help clean up and renovate the areas affected by floods. The initiative will begin its work from Mulatiyana, Matara on Saturday, June 2.

S-lon Lanka (Pvt) Ltd has come forward to renovate the damaged piping in the affected areas. Kevilton Electrical Products (Pvt) Ltd. will be assisting in renovating failed electrical systems, and providing the necessary technical support.

PE Plus (Pvt) Limited has volunteered to clean the drinking water wells.

Gammadda – Sri Lanka’s largest humanitarian development movement is joined by Uber, the world’s largest transport provider.

Uber will be providing discounted rides for all volunteers to the Headquarters of The Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited, Colombo, on Saturday and Sunday.

HOW DOES THIS WORK:

Open up your Uber app and enter the promo code ‘GAMMADDA’

This will entitle you to one ride, at a discounted rate.

This promo is valid on Saturday, June 3, 2017 and Sunday, June 4, 2017 between 3:00 am – 5:30 a.m. only