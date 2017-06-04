Latest update June 4th, 2017 10:46 PM

Gammadda V Squad forges ahead on Day 2; Galle, Welivitiya among areas to receive attention

The Gammadda V Squad continued their work to clean up and renovate the areas affected by the recent floods.

Having provided assistance to the people of Matara on Saturday, June 3, the squad travelled to Galle as Sunday, June 4, dawned.

The Divithura Administrative Division, Welivitiya was their area of operation as volunteers from across the country got to work, giving a helping hand to clean up what was left in the aftermath of last week’s flood situation.

Just like on Saturday, S-Lon Lanka, PE+ and Kevilton Electrical products supported the Gammadda V Squad Initiative by renovating and repairing damaged plumbing, water wells and electrical systems.

The squad volunteers reached out to the following areas:

  • Kutiyawaththa
  • Idaliya
  • Nugethota
  • Divithura East
  • Lower Weliwitiya
  • Vaadudakuna
  • Lower Weliwitiya North
  • Nabara-aththa

The wells – cleaned by public health inspectors from the Galle district – were chlorinated as part of the endeavour.

Suwa Yathra

The Sirasa, Shakthi TV1 Suwa Yathra worked parallel to the Gammadda V Squad in the same areas to provide first aid services to victims of the disaster.

Doctors and nurses have volunteered their services for the Suwa Yathra initiative.


