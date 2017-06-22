FR Petition filed by Venerable Gnanasara Thera withdrawn

The Fundamental Rights Petition filed by Venerable Galagodaatthe Gnanasara Thera at the Supreme Court was withdrawn today.

The Venerable Thera had filed the petition requesting that his arrest be prevented.

Venerable Galagodaatthe Gnanasara Thera filed a Fundamental Rights Petition alleging that there was an attempt by the Police Organised Crimes Prevention Division to arrest him.

The Venerable Thera appeared before court and the Organised Crimes Prevention Division for cases pertaining to three incidents.

The Thera’s attorney informed the Supreme Court that his client wishes to withdraw the Fundamental Rights Petition to which the three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice granted permission to proceed.

Venerable Galagodaatthe Gnanasara Thera appeared before the Police Organised Crimes Prevention Division yesterday, on the charge of obstructing police duties.

After recording a statement, the Venerable Thera was produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate’s Court.

At the hearing, Additional Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala said the Police’s conduct regarding Venerable Galagodatthe Gnanasara Thera was “absurd”.

The Additional Magistrate said the police which had arrived at the judge’s official residence to present a report in order to obtain an arrest warrant for Venerable Galagodaatthe Gnanasara Thera, did not express their objection when the Venerable Thera was granted bail in court.

While pointing out that such double standard procedure has caused the public to reprimand the judiciary, the Additional Magistrate said the police had filed a preliminary B report which prevents Venerable Galagodaatthe Gnanasara Thera from being granted bail.

The Additional Magistrate said amending the B report and not objecting the granting of bail for the Venerable Thera is an act of double standards on the part of the police adding that the judiciary is highly disappointed with this conduct.

In response, the police had informed court that its investigators conducted a broad investigation into the complaint they received and reported facts from the second B report it presented.